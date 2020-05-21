The Malta FA Council will meet on Monday to decide the outcome of all competitions organized by the local governing body of football.

This was announced following an Executive Committee meeting which was held on Thursday afternoon via videoconference.

The MFA top officials discussed the course of action to address the unprecedented challenges and difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following the Executive Committee’s decision on Monday to terminate the BOV Premier League and the FA Trophy after all the other competitions had been terminated on April 29, Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo has called an online meeting of the Council – the Association’s top decision-making body – for next Monday, May 25, 2020 commencing at 4.30pm,” the Malta FA statement said.

The meeting is set to be highly-awaited by all clubs in the MFA competitions as it will decide whether championships will be assigned this season and whether teams will be promoted or relegated in all divisions.