The Malta Football Association is set to decide the composition of the national competitions for season 2021-22 when the Council convenes on Tuesday.

In the past few weeks, there has been a lot of discussion on how the national competitions will look next season following the Malta FA Executive Committee decision to bring to an early end this year’s competitions following the authorities’ reluctance of lifting the legal notice that banned organised sport before the end of April due to COVID-19.

As things stand at the moment, the Challenge League is the only competition that was abandoned after it failed to reach the 75 per cent threshold of matches scheduled to be played, as requested by the MFA regulations, to allow the classification to stand when the championship was terminated.

