The Malta Football Association announced that the Premier League and the Challenge League will be delayed by a week due to the disruptions caused to the clubs by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was taken during an Executive Committee meeting held on Wednesday which as reported by the Times of Malta was due to discuss the current situation.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us