The Malta Football Association has decided to delay the resumption of the youth competitions in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Malta has suffered a dramatic increase in the number of cases in the last few days which inevitably has affected football competitions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Malta FA announced that the Premier League match between Balzan and Sliema Wanderers, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed for a second time due to a rise of positive cases in the Balzan camp.

To ensure the safety of the young players and avoid a possible postponement pile-up, the Malta FA has now decided to postpone the resumption of youth competitions, namely the National Youth League, the Women’s Under 20 and the Women’s U-16 leagues to January 17.

