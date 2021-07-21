The Malta FA delegates approved a motion presented by president Bjorn Vassallo to give the governing body the right to revise its budgets for season 2021-22 should the COVID-19 pandemic effect continues to hit hard the game in Malta.
Club members and delegates met yesterday for the annual general meeting which inevitably featured the effects of COVID-19 on the Beautiful Game in Malta.
Vassallo told the assembly that during the past year, the MFA committed almost €2 million euros to local clubs to help them go through the effects of the pandemic, also thanks to the money generated by the FIFA COVID-19 assistance fund that was all transferred to clubs from all the levels of the game.
