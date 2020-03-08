The Malta Football Association has ruled out the possibility that the UEFA Champions League return leg between Juventus and Lyon could be staged at the National Stadium this month.

Reports on Sunday had revealed that Italian champions Juventus had made an informal approach with the Malta Football Association regarding the possibility of staging their UEFA Champions League clash against Lyon in Malta.

Juventus are expected to host the return leg of their Champions League tie against Lyon behind closed doors on March 17 at their Allianz Stadium in Turin as part of measures taken by the Italian authorities to contain the coronavirus.

“With reference to reports in sections of the media about the possibility that the UEFA Champions League match between Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais is played in Malta, the Malta Football Association would like to state that informal contact was made with Association officials about this matter,” the Malta FA said.

“But in any case, the hypothesis was that it would not be possible for Italian supporters to travel to Malta and that the directives given by the Maltese health authorities must be respected. There has been no development whatsoever since then.

“The association would like to make it clear that this possibility has already been discarded. Furthermore, it is also pertinent to note that only the club concerned and UEFA can make official declarations on the match in question.”