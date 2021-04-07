The Malta Football Association said that it was dismayed by the government’s decision not to relax its restrictions against organised sport which virtually puts to an end the local governing body’s hopes of completing the 2020-21 Premier League in time to meet the UEFA deadlines.

The Malta FA had asked the authorities to let clubs to return to training this week so that they could resume the Premier League at the start of May and ensure the championship and the FA Trophy will be completed by the end of the month. This plan was put in place to ensure can submit the names of the teams to be involved in UEFA club competitions draws on June 8 and 15.

For the past weeks, the Malta FA has been asking the authorities to lift the current prohibition on organised sport for the elite level, namely the National Teams, the Premier Division, and the Challenge League.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta