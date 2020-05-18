The Malta Football Association executive committee has ended the 2019-20 BOV Premier League and the FA Trophy after the health authorities could not guarantee that restrictions on football would be lifted next month.

No decision has been taken yet on whether league winners and the relegation will be declared.

Floriana were leading the league, three points clear of Valletta with Hibernians a further point behind. Each team had six matches left to play.

On the other hand, Floriana, Valletta, Hibernians and Pieta Hotspurs were the last four teams remaining in the FA Trophy.

These issues are expected to be discussed in an MFA Council meeting, either this week or next week.

Premier League sides Valletta, Gżira United and Birkirkara wrote to Prime Minister Robert Abela asking him for a fair ruling on whether football can resume.

They said they wanted the championship to continue so that the final outcome could be determined exclusively on sporting merit on the pitch and not in a meeting.

On Monday, the Superintendent for Health, Charmaine Gauci, said that according to a risk assessment on sport, non-contact sport events were the only ones which at the moment could be held, given that they carried the least risk of spreading COVID-19.

She hinted that in the current scenario, removing restrictions to allow football competitions to resume next month was unlikely.

The Malta FA met the health authorities last week to discuss the possibility of resuming football competitions by implementing a medical protocol.

However, the health authorities' response was not clear enough for the local governing body to be assured that football competitions will resume next month.

The health authorities informed the MFA that they are still conducting their risk assessment on the sport and at the moment they could not repeal legal notice 101 that ordered the suspension of organised events.