The Executive Committee of the Malta Football Association has approved the constitution of the Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation – one of the key projects of the new strategy for Maltese football launched last week.

One of the principal tasks of the foundation, which will be registered as a Voluntary Organisation, is the implementation of a new performance strategy for youth development.

This is based on three main pillars – greater accessibility and increased participation in football, the pathway from grassroots to elite level, child protection and player welfare.

<h1><em>Continue <a href="insert url" target="_self">reading this article on Sports Desk</a>, the sports website by Times of Malta</em></h1>