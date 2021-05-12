The Malta Football Association Executive Committee approved plans for a change in the formula of overseas players in the Premier League next season.
This forms part of a Memorandum of Understanding that the local governing body is set to sign with clubs which includes a number of reforms that delve into the championship format, foreign players eligibility as well as the composition of the national competitions for season 2021-22.
At present, clubs in the Premier League are eligible to have seven overseas players on their squad list. However, the Malta Football Association is proposing that the number of overseas players in a team’s list for a match will go up to nine.
