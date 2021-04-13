The Malta FA Executive Committee met yesterday to discuss possible scenarios on the composition of the National competitions for season 2021-22 following its decision to end the current season prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, the Malta FA EXCO ruled that the 2020-21 season would be ended prematurely following the government’s decision of not lifting the current restrictions on organised sport.
The authorities’ decision put the MFA EXCO in a very difficult situation as with the Legal Notice that banned all organised sport still in place, clubs were unable to return to training with a view of resuming the remaining matches of the Premier League at the start of May.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us