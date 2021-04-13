The Malta FA Executive Committee met yesterday to discuss possible scenarios on the composition of the National competitions for season 2021-22 following its decision to end the current season prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Malta FA EXCO ruled that the 2020-21 season would be ended prematurely following the government’s decision of not lifting the current restrictions on organised sport.

The authorities’ decision put the MFA EXCO in a very difficult situation as with the Legal Notice that banned all organised sport still in place, clubs were unable to return to training with a view of resuming the remaining matches of the Premier League at the start of May.

