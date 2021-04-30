The Malta Football Association Executive Committee has approved reforms on good governance both at the association as well as club level, president Bjorn Vassallo told a news conference pm Thursday.

Vassallo said that good governance has been at the forefront of his electoral mandate and also ranks high on the association’s new strategy that was unveiled earlier this year.

The MFA chief said that during the meeting the Malta FA Executive Committee discussed the proposal of appointing an advisory board that will tackle the fight against money laundering in football.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta