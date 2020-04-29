The Malta Football Association Executive Committee on Wednesday has voted in favour of terminating the First Division, Second Division, Third Division leagues with immediate effect as well as the Futsal and the women’s championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Times of Malta can reveal.

However, the Malta FA EXCO has decided to postpone a final decision on the BOV Premier League as the response they received from the country’s health authorities was ‘inconclusive’ sources told the Times of Malta.

Earlier this week, MFA president Bjorn Vassallo wrote an official letter to the health authorities, asking them whether the local governing body of football will be able to resume the BOV Premier League by the second week of June in order to be able to complete the 2019-20 season in the timeframe set by UEFA to declare which teams will represent Malta in European competitions next season.

Sources told the Times of Malta that since the health authorities failed to give a clear response to their request they have agreed to postpone a decision on whether the Premier League and the FA Trophy will be concluded this summer or not in another meeting which will be held before the UEFA deadline.

Earlier this week, UEFA asked all European governing bodies to inform her of a decision on their domestic competitions by May 25.

The Malta FA EXCO's decision to end the three championships below the top-flight was somewhat expected.

In fact, the First Division Standing Committee had already informed the local governing body of their reluctance to continue their campaign unless they are given financial assistance.

It remains to be seen now what decisions will be taken by the Malta FA Executive Committee as regards promotion and relegation in the First, Second and Third Divisions.

Added to that, one also has to see who will be crowned champions in both the women’s and the futsal championship, and eventually will represent Malta in the UEFA club competitions this summer.

These issues are likely to be discussed in the next meeting which is likely to be scheduled for next week.