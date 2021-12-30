The Malta Football Association has announced that a final decision on whether to accept a request made by the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association to delay the restart of the BOV Premier League to January 17 will be made in the coming days.

The majority of the Premier League clubs are currently experiencing a huge struggle due to a huge rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

With several clubs having the majority of their first-team squad as well as members of their technical staff in isolation, they are facing a huge fight on their hands to be able to field a team when the championship was expected to resume following Christmas recess on January 8.

Earlier this week, the newly-formed Malta Professional Football Clubs Association, which is formed by the presidents from all 12 top-flight clubs, discussed the issue and the majority of the members were in favour to put forward a request to the MFA to delay the championship restart by two weeks.

