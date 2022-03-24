The Malta Executive Committee will discuss the possibility to reopen the transfer window so that Premier League clubs will be able to sign overseas players who were plying their trade in Ukraine and Russia on Thursday.

Earlier this month, FIFA announced that Ukrainian football players can be registered outside of a transfer window following an amendment to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP).

FIFA said the amendment is temporary and is aimed at providing aid to Ukrainian clubs and players who have been affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The FIFA statement added that clubs will be allowed to register a maximum of two professional players under this amendment.

