The Malta Under 19 national team had a meet and greet session with the executive board of the Malta Football Association.

The event was organised in a bid to strengthen bonds and provide support to the squad ahead of the upcoming European U-19 Championship finals that will get underway on Monday.

Malta FA board members had the opportunity to get to know the players individually in a different environment before the final selection for the tournament.

During the meet and greet session, Bjorn Vassallo, the president of the Malta FA, addressed the squad, reminding them of the honour and privilege of representing their country at such a high level competition.

