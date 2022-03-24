The Malta Football Association Executive Board have ruled against the possibility of reopening the transfer window so that Premier League clubs would be able to sign overseas players who were plying their trade in Ukraine and Russia.

The MFA top brass met yesterday to discuss the issue following talks on the matter by the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association and had put forward two proposals on the matter.

The first said that each team would have the possibility of signing one overseas player each and the other said that only teams that had a slot for overseas players after the January transfer window could be given permission to sign a foreign player.

However, after a two-hour meeting, the MFA Executive Board, decided against allowing such registrations, particularly given that the 2021-22 season arrived in the final part with only five matches left to the end of the BOV Premier League.

