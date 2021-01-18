Updated with PM, minister reactions

A police report has been filed after a 16-year-old football captain faced racial abuse on the pitch.

Maya Lucia was playing a Women's Under-19 league match for Raiders Għargħur on Sunday when parents of players from the opposing side, Mosta, are alleged to have shouted insults at her.

Both the midfielder and a witness said she was told: “If your black father is here tell him I want to speak to him” (Jekk hawn missierek l-iswed għidli ħa nkellmu)."

The footballer, who plays for the Maltese national team, said she also heard a spectator say: "f*** your father, that black man".

That a young sportswoman is abused because of her skin colour cannot remain “the reality of being an athlete in #Malta”. Together we will build a society where everyone is treated with #respect and where #discrimination fades in the oblivion it deserves - RA — Robert Abela (@RobertAbela_MT) January 18, 2021

The MFA expressed solidarity with the player and said the abuse at the Marsascala grounds was being investigated.

“The Malta FA is in the process of gathering more information from the clubs involved and other relevant parties while the alleged incident has been reported to the police," it said.

"The Malta FA unequivocally condemns any form of racist behaviour and reiterates that racism and discrimination have no place in football.”

In a Facebook post, Lucia shared the racist slurs she heard from parents of the opposite team, Mosta Women’s team.

The racist comments Maya received from opposing team supporters Image:Facebook

“This is the reality of being an athlete in Malta. Quotes from parents of today’s opposition,” she said.

Raiders Għargħur FC secretary Vanessa Bonnici was present during the game and heard the abuse.

“It is disgusting to hear such comments coming from parents, bullying her because of her skin colour,” Bonnici told Times of Malta.

“Racism is uncalled for in this day and age, especially in football, when there should be a level of sportsmanship.”

She said that the racist comments continued after the match finished, when Maya and her teammates went to shake hands with the opposite team players.

“When they went to congratulate them on the good match, the coach refused to shake their hands and simply said ‘we know we played well you don’t have to tell us’.”

Maya, (back, right), joins fellow teammates at Għargħur Raiders during a 'no to abuse' campaign. Source: Vanessa Bonnici

Bonnici said the Mosta Team should be penalised for such behaviour.

“Shouting during a game is one thing but hurling insults is another, and it really discourages our players, some telling us that they can no longer play as they cannot face such abuse.”

It is understood representatives of Raiders Għargħur FC have filed a police report. In a Facebook post, they made an appeal to stop racist behaviour in football matches. “Raiders GFC is disgusted and appalled by the behaviour of supporter’s racist comments,” the statement began.

They said Mosta FC also “wholly condemns the chants and together we urge all other clubs to strongly condemn this behaviour.”

Other football clubs came to support Maya, with Dingli Swallows FC posting “Say no to racism!” and announcing their support to Maya.

Racist abuse has been a persistent problem in local football.

Mosta Women’s FC did not confirm whether the chants happened or not.

“From where we were standing on the pitch we heard no chants, neither did the referee,” a spokeswoman for the club said.

“Apparently there were some racist comments, but not chanting which we did not hear as the parents were not in the pitch but outside.”

Last year, Rashed Al-Tumi faced abuse by San Gwann Youth Nursery official Manuel Pisani, when he said black people should be sent to Africa.