The Malta Football Association have applied to award a Maltese passport to Oxford United striker Jodi Felice Jones, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Felice Jones is eligible to receive a Maltese passport by descent as his father is Maltese.

MFA president Bjorn Vassallo confirmed to the Times of Malta that they are assisting in the process to award Maltese citizenship to Felice Jones and are confident that it will be completed this month.

“The Malta Football Association confirms that it is assisting in the process for football player Jodi Jay Felice Jones, born on 22 October 1997 and currently on the books of Oxford United FC, to obtain Maltese citizenship by descent and thus be available to represent our country,” Vassallo said.

“The process has been on-going for a few months and will be finalised this month.”

The 24-year-old has been on the radar of the Malta Football Association for a few years now.

