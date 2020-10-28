The Malta Football Association has announced amendments to its Return To Play Protocols and COVID-19 regulations as it strives to continue holding matches from its National Leagues in a safe environment.
The football season in Malta started on September 19 with the BOV Premier League but since then the number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise with a number of matches across all three main championships postponed.
