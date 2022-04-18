Dynamic, trustworthy and socially responsible. These are the core values at the heart of the Malta FA’s commitment as laid out in the association’s strategy for 2020-2024 launched just over a year ago.

The ongoing implementation of the projects and reforms included in our strategy, the first in the long history of the association, is a very challenging task, all the more so in the context of the unprecedented difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, these circumstances have not dampened our collective motivation and determination to do whatever it takes to raise the standards across all areas of Maltese football, driven by our conviction that we can perform better.

It is with this mindset that we have carried out a holistic review of our brand portfolio culminating in the presentation of a new visual identity which was unveiled during the General Assembly held recently.

Supported by UEFA under its GROW programme, the rebranding process represents a bold and courageous move by an association which is proud of its history and its past, with all the highs and lows, but one that has a strong will and a defined strategy to achieve progress by way of creating a brighter future.

Some may think that rebranding is merely a cosmetic exercise but it means much more than that as it will transform the way we will project ourselves to present and future generations, positioning our association as a dynamic and vibrant organisation.

The essence of the new visual identity cannot be appreciated if viewed in isolation. On the contrary, we can only maximise the potential of our redesigned brands if these are seen in the context of the key projects being undertaken by the association.

The rebranding includes separate visual identities for the Malta national teams, on one hand, and the corporate logo of the association on the other.

Visual assets for kits and merchandise are based on recognition and tradition with both logos taking inspiration from the Maltese tiles.

Both crests prominently feature the symbol of what has always been the iconography of our country: the eight-pointed Maltese cross, which has been modernised in graphic terms.

In the newly-presented logo, the name of the association has been shortened to Malta FA to create a more informal name while our foundation year –1900 – is conspicuous in the bottom part with the date representing the history and importance of the Malta FA within European football.

The association brand reflects our mission to keep growing and improving the game of football and the people in it at all levels, encouraging, fostering and facilitating a positive social change to embrace a sporting culture while championing national pride and unity as we strive to achieve high standards at all levels and inspire people involved in the game.

We are well aware that there is still a lot of work to be done to reach the desired levels but I firmly believe that we are on the right track, having already made significant progress in the implementation of administrative and regulatory reforms, emphasising good governance and accountability, enhancing the commercial value of the association, increasing participation at all levels and strengthening our national teams.

The national teams are our flag-bearers in international football with their performances and results, especially at senior level, having a direct impact on the image and perception of Maltese football.

This area is at the top of our priorities and the significant investment in the national teams, both men and women, and the Technical Centre attest to this. These projects are reaping the desired rewards as our senior national team is now playing a different brand of football as part of a bolder and more attacking approach.

The national teams’ new branding, encompassing the men’s, women’s and youth sides, encapsulates this new mentality as we want to move beyond the gallantry and underdog tags, instead promoting competitiveness through hard work and the determination to make the nation proud with excellent performances and better results.

We are confident that our new brand portfolio will further enhance the image and profile of our national and development teams and the synergies between the eight pillars of our strategy, symbolised by the eight-pointed Maltese cross. It is also for this reason that the national teams’ crest helps form part of the association logo as we wanted to have this strong connection between the two.

The principal aim is to create a strong brand that elicits an emotional bond with fans and stakeholders, attracts more sponsors and complements the association’s strategic objectives.

Bjorn Vassallo, Malta FA president