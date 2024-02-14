The Malta Football Association has launched an internal investigation over administrative shortcomings during the protests launched following the Premier League matches between Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans as well as Mosta vs Sirens.

During the past weeks, it has been reported that the complaint launched by Hibernians against the result of their Premier League match against Ħamrun Spartans over the eligibility of defender Christian Rutjens exposed shortcomings by the MFA administration that ended up prejudicating the case.

On the other hand, Mosta lost their protest against the result of their Premier League match against Sirens, which ended in a goalless draw, where they had complained that the St Paul’s Bay side had 15 non-homegrown players registered on their books.

In the past week, it has been reported that several mistakes were committed by the MFA administration over the case.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com