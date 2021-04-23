The Malta Football Association on Friday launched a public consultation document on good governance reforms.

In a statement, the local governing body of football said: “The ongoing governance reforms are fundamental to our efforts to address important matters such as integrity, ethics, club licensing, revision of the statute and corporate restructuring with the growth and sustainability of football clubs and good governance being at the heart of the association’s strategy.

“Following preliminary consultations with UEFA and FIFA between October and February, the Malta FA is today launching a public consultation document on the statute reform in parallel with the ongoing consultations with key stakeholders.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta