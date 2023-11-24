The Malta Football Association have announced that the Premier League matches scheduled for the Tony Bezzina Stadium this weekend have been moved to the Centenary Stadium and the National Stadium.

The Tony Bezzina Stadium was due to host two matches on Saturday, namely Sirens vs Hibernians, and Gudja United vs Balzan, as well as the matches between Naxxar Lions and Birkirkara and Valletta vs Sta Lucia, on Sunday.

However, the Malta FA has revealed to the Times of Malta, that these matches cannot be hosted at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

“The Tony Bezzina Stadium surface is not in a condition to play on,” Stephen Azzopardi, the Malta FA Director of Football Operations said.

