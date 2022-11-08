MFA president Bjorn Vassallo has announced that he will contest the election for a place on the UEFA Executive Committee next year.

Speaking during the association’s General Assembly, the MFA president said that he had received the approval of the governing body’s Executive Board to put his name for the elections that will be held in April next year.

This is the first time that Malta will have a candidate in the UEFA Executive Committee after an absence of 11 years, with Norman Darmanin Demajo had failed in his bid to win a seat among the European governing body top brass.

Former MFA president Joe Mifsud was the last Maltese football administrator to hold a seat on the UEFA Executive Board some two decades ago.

“I would like to announce that I have received the approval from the Malta FA Executive Board to run for the election of the UEFA Executive Board next April,” Vassallo said.

