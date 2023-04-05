MFA president Bjorn Vassallo will be standing for the elections of the UEFA Executive Committee that will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday.

Vassallo is one of 11 candidates who is bidding for one of the seven places available on the UEFA Executive Committee during the elections that will be held during the 47th Ordinary Congress.

During Wednesday’s meeting, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is expected to be reconfirmed as president of the European governing body for another term in office.

The 55-year-old Slovenian lawyer, elected in 2016 following the downfall of Frenchman Michel Platini, is therefore assured of a further four years in the role despite a turbulent second term overshadowed by the breakaway European Super League project.

