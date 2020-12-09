Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo has tested positive for COVID-19, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Vassallo felt mild symptoms and underwent a swab test earlier this week and resulted positive for coronavirus.

The MFA head has immediately went into self-isolation and has also started a mandatory 15-day quarantine.

Vassallo is the latest top figure in the Malta FA to test positive for the virus after Malta coach Devis Mangia also contracted the virus late in October and had to miss the national team's friendly against Liechtenstein as he was completing his mandatory quarantine.