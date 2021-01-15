Malta Football Association president Bjorn Vassallo has expressed his dissatisfaction at the suspended sentence imposed by the court in the case against Rudger Scerri who has been suspended with immediate effect by the association.

Scerri, a 21-year-old Qormi resident, was charged with involvement in the manipulation of a sporting event involving Attard FC, failing to pass on information to the police authorities, as well as conducting unlicensed gaming, namely taking bets.

The court condemned him to a two-year jail term suspended for four years and a fine of €50,000 payable in €1,500 monthly installments.

