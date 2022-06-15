Bjorn Vassallo is determined to keep hold of the services of national teams head coach Devis Mangia despite media reports linking the Italian with the coaching job at Croatian club NK Rijeka.

On Tuesday, reports in Croatian media said that Mangia had emerged as the leading favourite to take over at NK Rijeka even though the former Italy U-21 coach’s contract with the Malta FA will only expire in December 2023.

Speaking during the local governing body’s Executive Board, Vassallo said that it was the association’s intention to continue working with Mangia.

“The President referred to recent media reports linking National Team Coach Devis Mangia to a possible move,” the MFA said in a statement.

“He reiterated that the intention of both the Association and Mr Mangia is to proceed with the current technical project, in line with the Association’s strategy.

