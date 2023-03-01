FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met with Bjorn Vassallo, president of the Malta Football Association (MFA), and held constructive discussions about a number of topics related to the development of men’s, women’s and youth football across the country.

Vassallo is a candidate for the upcoming election to the UEFA Executive Committee, due to take place at the 47th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday 5 April 2023.ż

President Infantino said: “It is always a great joy to meet with my friend, president Bjorn Vassallo. Since his election in 2019 he has done – and continues to do – an incredible job, working tirelessly to develop football infrastructure, facilities and initiatives across Malta.

