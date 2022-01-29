The Malta FA Protest Board did not uphold the complaint lodged by Ħamrun Spartans against the result of their Premier League match against Birkirkara that was played on Wednesday.

The two clubs cancelled each other in a goalless draw at the National Stadium, a result that did little to boost their hopes of closing the gap with runaway leaders Hibernians.

However, the following day Ħamrun Spartans lodged a protest to the Malta FA, contending that for the match Birkirkara had 13 non-homegrown players registered, one more than the governing body’s competition rules permit.

