The Malta Football Association’s Return To Play Protocol, applicable for the 2020/21 BOV Premier League and BOV Challenge League, has been approved by the local health authorities.
The rigorous protocol contains some updates from the initial document presented on August 26 following further consultations with the health authorities.
