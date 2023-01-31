The Malta Football Association’s executive board has turned down a request made by Ħamrun Spartans to have their president Joseph Portelli registered as a player.

In a statement, the local football governing body said it had refused the request on the recommendation of its ethics committee, which convened to analyse the unusual request.

Portelli resigned last week as president of Ħamrun Spartans in order to register himself as a player with the team. According to MFA regulations, a club president is precluded from being registered as a player with that same club.

The Gozitan developer's resignation as Spartans president was accepted by the MFA on Monday, paving the way for the club to register him as a player.

However, the MFA immediately referred the case to its ethics and compliance committee, on the basis of its reputational risk management policy.

The ethics committee convened on Monday night to discuss Portelli’s application and recommended that it be refused.

MFA top brass met at 3pm on Tuesday to discuss that recommendation. After almost two hours of discussion, they voted to block Portelli's bid.

“The Malta FA executive board met today to discuss the request by Ħamrun Spartans FC to register Mr Joseph Portelli as a professional player following his resignation from the post of club president,” an MFA statement said.

“The recommendation of the Ethics and Compliance Committee not to accept the registration was confirmed by the executive board, which is ultimately the competent body to decide on such matters on the basis of the association's reputational risk management policy.”

That policy states that player registrations which "could be deemed as potentially damaging for the reputation of the Association" can be referred to its ethics committee, which can then recommend a course of action.

Portelli can still continue his fight as he has the right to appeal the decision in front of the MFA's Appeals Board.

The construction magnate has said that he wants to fulfil a childhood dream and play some minutes in local football's top flight.

His intention was to play for a few minutes in one of the final matches of the season, after the team had amassed enough points to secure the premier league title.

Some football clubs and Malta Premier League chairman Joseph Muscat have urged him to abandon that plan, warning that it would harm his reputation and the “integrity of football”.

Portelli, undeterred, hired a top Italian sports lawyer to argue his case.

Last weekend, the Spartans beat Sirens 3-0 to remain 11 points clear at the top of the standings with nine matches to go and look set to secure their ninth title in their history.