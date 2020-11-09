The first two months of the 2020/21 domestic football season have been very challenging but the MFA Return To Play Protocols have been instrumental in minimising the risk of COVID-19 through the implementation of the appropriate health measures and guidelines while allowing the competitions to continue with the least possible disruption.

While the fluctuating COVID-19 situation was always going to have an impact, the MFA was able to deliver close to 90 per cent of the scheduled matches across the National Football Leagues and the Women’s League as on November 6, 2020.

Commenting on the subject, MFA President Bjorn Vassallo: “While we were fully aware of the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, our health and operational protocols have enabled us to restart the football competitions.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.