The Malta FA together with the Richmond Foundation on Tuesday morning kicked off “Being There”, a 12-month project aimed at promoting inclusion and mental wellbeing by engaging several children in football and above all fun.

The project is one of the beneficiaries of support from the UEFA Foundation for Children.

Malta FA general secretary Angelo Chetcuti expressed the association’s commitment towards similar initiatives providing so much value to their beneficiaries.

“Football is an excellent leveller between people; it is a means through which barriers are overcome,” he said.

“That is why it is part of the mission of the Association to use the game as a tool to create the right conditions for people to engage with each other.

“This is why the Malta FA acts also through organisations such as the Richmond Foundation, who can contribute with their expertise and access to those in need."

