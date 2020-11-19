The Malta Football Association is insisting all COVID-19 measures were adhered to during Tuesday's Malta-Faroe Islands match, as claims of overcrowding in the VIP area surface.

Photos circulating on social media show a group of people in one of the spectators' areas. According to independent candidate Arnold Cassola, those in the VIP area were "packed like sardines".

In a statement, Cassola also shared a photo of Parliamentary Secretary Clifton Grima inside the team's changing room, watching the game on a television screen. This, he said, goes against the rules in place since only footballers are allowed inside the changing room.

"In these trying times for everyone, where people are having to give up on basic necessities, such as visiting elder parents in homes, meeting more than five friends, having to wear a face-mask outside, etc., it is totally unacceptable that privileged people are allowed to flout regulations, left, right and centre just because they are considered to be VIPs.

"This type of privileged treatment is typical of corrupt dictatorships and not of mature democracies," Cassola said.

But, contacted by Times of Malta, the MFA insisted it had followed all the necessary precautions and denied any overcrowding.

"The number of attendees for the Malta-Faroe Islands match was in accordance with UEFA protocols as well as local legislation.



"The referred Facebook post is inaccurate as it claims that there were no stickers, which was certainly not the case as shown in attached photos. Furthermore, the photo in the Facebook post is somewhat misleading – it was taken from a distance, from the other side of the stadium, and social distancing was generally respected by the attendees," a spokesperson said.

Times of Malta has asked the MFA to provide photos of the crowd at the stadium during the game to back its comments but these have yet to be provided.

According to the spokesperson, those at the game had permission to be there because they are affiliated with clubs or the MFA. A group of supporters followed the game from their cars outside the stadium.