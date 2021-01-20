The Malta Football Association says it is unable to act on the racial abuse of a 16-year-old women’s football team captain, partly because the alleged perpetrators were not on club grounds at the time of the offence.

Due to coronavirus regulations, football grounds are closed to spectators, but it has emerged that the two people alleged to have shouted racial insults at Maltese international player Maya Lucia on Sunday were outside Marsascala’s football pitch.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that they are investigating after a report was filed.

Lucia was captaining Raiders Għargħur in an under-19 national championship match against Mosta FC, when the incident happened.

She spoke out about spectators shouting: “F*** your father, that black man,” and “If your black father is here, tell him I want to speak to him.”

MFA intends to prevent these cases through education and raising awareness of anti-racism

She described the insults as the reality of being an athlete in Malta.

Two Mosta FC supporters, parents of team players, have been identified and reported to the police and the Malta FA. However, in a statement last night, the association said the incident fell outside its jurisdiction.

“The association’s regulations (Disciplinary Procedures and Sanctions) set out a range of sanctions for offences of a racial nature committed by any person falling within the jurisdiction of the association,” it said.

“In this specific case, the perpetrators of the alleged abuse were not immediately identified or reported, nor do they appear to be falling within the association’s jurisdiction.

“At the moment, matches are being played behind closed doors (at this level, the venues are generally clubs’ training facilities and the pitch is visible from outside). As far as sporting discipline is concerned, the alleged circumstances fall outside the scope of action of the association.”

On Tuesday, the Malta FA said it intended to “prevent these cases” through education and raising awareness of anti-racism.

It said it had stepped up its campaigns in the past, pointing to projects such as ‘Include Me & I Will Understand’, ‘All in All for Football’ and ‘Play Football Live Football’.