The Malta Football Association issued a statement to defend its actions after Rabat Ajax criticised the local governing body for providing them with a hectic playing schedule following their return to action after coming out of COVID-19 quarantine.

The Challenge League club made their competitive return on Tuesday when they suffered a comprehensive 7-2 defeat to San Ġwann at the Centenary Stadium and are now scheduled to face Naxxar Lions on Friday at the same venue.

In separate statements, Rabat Ajax and their forward Adam Smeir said that the Malta FA was not taking into consideration the well-being of their players and added that it was difficult how one can give a team a playing schedule that will see them face six matches in the space of 22 days, after just returning to training.

