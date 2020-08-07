The Malta Football Association is setting up a consultative body to address health matters and protocols in view of the evolving scenarios and challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The responsibilities and objectives of this consultative body, which is made up of experts from different fields, including medical, public safety and football operations, were discussed by the Malta FA Executive Committee on Wednesday. The Malta FA is also reaching out to the Government to be part of this forum.

