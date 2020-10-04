A detailed update on the activities and future projects of MFA SportsPLus Limited was given during a press conference in which Jason Micallef, the company’s chairman, called for greater investment in sports facilities to further support ongoing efforts to boost sports tourism in Malta.

Established in 2018 as a joint venture between the Malta Football Association and sports agency SLFC, MFA SportsPlus Limited provides a variety of services mostly related to sports tourism.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta