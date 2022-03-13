A total of 686 girls across Malta have managed to kickstart a lifelong love of football through a ground-breaking Playmakers football programme from UEFA and Disney.

The first phase of the UEFA Playmakers programme has just finished, and 30 different groups participated.

Groups vary from Girl guides, state schools, private and church schools, Malta and Gozitan football clubs. The programme is being co-ordinated by the Malta FA’s Women Department which falls under the Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation.

Using Disney’s world-renowned storytelling and inspired by academic research showing the positive role of storytelling in helping children take up sport, Playmakers aims to increase the proportion of girls meeting the World Health Organization’s minimum standards for physical activity – currently at just 16%.

