Malta will soon have the BOV ePremier League.

The Malta Football Association has signed a partnership agreement with Electronic Arts (EA) to create the Malta ePremier League for the upcoming EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series.

The agreement between the Malta FA and Electronic Arts is a milestone for local esports as it gives local EA SPORTS FIFA 20 players the opportunity to further their careers while representing one of the 14 clubs in the BOV Premier League, the country’s flagship football competition.

The Malta BOV ePremier League will be an officially licensed qualifying event as part of the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series.

“EA SPORTS FIFA is one of the most popular video games worldwide and we’re very pleased to team up with Electronic Arts in this partnership which will lead to the creation of the first Malta BOV ePremier League,” said Dr Matthew Paris, the Malta FA Vice-President who is coordinating this project.

“This announcement follows months of discussions and preparations which started back in May when the Malta FA hosted the first Football Symposium where esports was one of the main subjects on the agenda.

“Our partnership with Electronic Arts will provides some unique opportunities for local esports players and Maltese clubs, putting them on the global EA SPORTS FIFA map with all the potential benefits this will bring.”

Sam Turkbas, Deputy EA SPORTS FIFA Competitive Gaming Commissioner, said: “Our partnership with the Malta FA gives players the opportunity to realise their dreams of competing on behalf of their favourite clubs at the highest level of competition. We see the Malta BOV ePremier League as the perfect connection between virtual and traditional football and this engagement will accelerate local fandom.”

Details about the format of the inaugural Malta BOV ePremier League, which is scheduled to kick off in November, will be announced soon.

