The Malta Football Association and the Malta Premier League have signed a joint venture for the next five years that will see the establishment of a league entity that will manage Malta’s top-flight championship.

The agreement was signed by Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo and Joseph Muscat, the chairperson of the Malta Premier League, during a news conference at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Vassallo said that the signing of the agreement was a historical moment in Maltese football.

“This is a very significant moment in the history of Maltese football,” Vassallo said.

“For the first time, the Malta FA is entering a partnership with the Malta Premier League and the member clubs that form part of it. From when this agreement will come into effect, 115 years will have passed since the first championship in 1909-10 and for us, this is an opportunity that if we make the most of it, the Premier League will enjoy great benefit.

