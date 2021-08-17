Anti-racism procedure regulations on the implementation of a protocol when discriminatory behaviour is observed during local football matches have been approved by the Malta FA Executive Board earlier today.

Discussions on the matter had already started last season, whereby a procedure based on UEFA’s Anti-Racism 3-step procedure, was being adjusted for its application in domestic football matches.

Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo highlighted that discriminatory incidents are unfortunately increasing in general and football is only another means in this regard.

