The Malta Football Association is launching a consultation process with the main stakeholders to discuss proposals on the youth competitions, a charter on the proposed introduction of a professional club in the Italian league, and matters related to the status and registration of players.

This process follows months of discussions involving the Professional Football Committee, the Social Dialogue Committee and the Malta FA administration in the context of the association’s technical projects and the directions issued by FIFA to the Malta FA.

The outcomes of these discussions were presented to the members of the Malta FA’s Executive Committee during a meeting held at the Centenary Hall on Thursday.

The proposals are primarily intended to improve the competitive aspect of the leagues at youth level with the discussions focusing on ways to enhance youth development while increasing playing opportunities for young homegrown players.

The introduction of squad list quotas and revisions to the players’ registration criteria are the key points emanating from the discussions of the Social Dialogue Committee and the Professional Football Committee meetings.

The proposed amendments are also intended to ensure long-term stability in the development path and to mitigate the impact of the professional football team project on Maltese clubs.

The proposed charter sets out clear guidelines on the compensation and solidarity mechanisms for player transfers, both incoming and outgoing, a development fund and a series of safeguards to protect the interests of the clubs.

Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo said that the association is initiating a consultation process with different stakeholders with a series of meetings with representatives of clubs in the different categories scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

“The aim is to embark on a complete technical overhaul that will put Maltese football at a par with other football realities that have made significant progress in recent years through professionalism,” Vassallo said.