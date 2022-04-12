The Malta Football Association (MFA) unveiled its new National Teams’ new branding on Tuesday.

The announcement, made during the FA’s General Assembly falls in line with the association’s strategy for Maltese football 2020-24 ‘We Can Perform Better’.

In a statement, the MFA said that its new visual identity is respectful of its long history and tradition keeping the eight-pointed cross at the heart of both the National Team logo and the corporate logo.

