The MFA Women’s League will resume on January 18 with a double-header from MD9 between Mtarfa and Swieqi United, and Mġarr United against Raiders Lija as the Malta Football Association released the updated schedule for the upcoming female championship commitments.

The Malta FA last week delayed the restart of all national league competitions until at least the week starting January 17 due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in football clubs in Malta and Gozo.

Now the local governing body has announced the fixtures for the men's Premier League and Women’s League that will be played this month.

