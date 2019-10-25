The Malta FA has yet to identify its new technical director despite reports saying that the local governing body was about to announce the successor of Robert Gatt to the post.

The Malta FA is looking to appoint a new technical director after Gatt resigned from his post earlier this year.

Local media on Friday morning reported that the Malta FA had chosen Swiss coach Fritz Schmid as its new technical director and president Bjorn Vassallo was expected to make the announcement during the upcoming MFA Executive Committee.

However, sources withing the Malta Football Associaton told the Times of Malta that at the moment the local governing body of football was in talks with three European candidates, and one of them was Schmid.

Last week, president Bjorn Vassallo told the Times of Malta that the association had cut their shortlist of candidates to one and talks were at an advanced stage.

However, in the last few days, the MFA had extended their selection process and are now in talks with three persons.

Sources said that the Malta FA will continue its negotiations in the coming weeks and an official announcement will be made once talks will be concluded.

Swiss coach Schmid was in charge of the New Zealand national team earlier this year but he brought to an end his 16-month tenure last June after four matches in charge of the Kiwis.

During his career he acted as assistant to Gross at Tottenham Hotspur in season 1997-98 and he also had similar jobs at FC Basel and the Austrian national team. He also acted as technical director for the Malaysian Association between 2014 and 2017.