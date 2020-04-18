The Malta FA has been active on a number of fronts with its Football Social Responsibility initiatives, as well as its physical training programme on local television, Training with MFA.

Another initiative is the #ibqagewwa#stayathome which since last Sunday has seen the performance of a number of concerts with the participation of a number of singers and hosts who form part of Team MT (a football team composed entirely of entertainers and media professionals).

Photos: Robert Camilleri@Fotoclassic

Concerts by Ozzy Lino, Kimberly and Fabrizio Faniello have been performed in different housing areas in Malta. Ron, Peter Busuttil and Rowen Muscat have hosted the first 15 concerts so far.

“The response has been great, people coming out of their windows and balconies to join in the songs and shouting thank you and engaging with the activity,” Peter Busuttil said.

“We have had mayors from different localities calling us to go to their areas and we will off course oblige. It is our way of showing solidarity and courage to all those who are staying at home and those working in healthcare, the police, civil protection workers, journalists and all those involved in fighting Covid-19.”