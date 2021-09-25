The Malta Football Association (MFA)’s Football Social Responsibility (FSR) department will be enacting its latest inclusivity project this year called PaSS – Actioning Social Sports, FSR director Peter Busuttil told a press conference on Friday.

This project is one of 11 taken on by the department with funding from theEuropean Union, UEFA and FIFA and involves creating 13 different hubs, according to local districts, which will serve as community centres forinclusion.

“PaSS is a new project which will go on for the next two years. It was supposed to begin at the start of 2021 but will start now due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Busuttil said.

